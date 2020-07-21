Series 6 (Bar): This license allows the sale of all types of liquor to be consumed on or off the premises.
Series 7 (Beer & wine bar): This license allows beer and wine sales only, not hard liquor.
Series 12 (Restaurant): This license allows the sale of all types of alcohol to be consumed on the premises. At least 40% of the restaurant’s revenue must come from food sales.
Source: Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control
