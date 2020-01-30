Golf tourney
Feb. 1: Lake Havasu Golf Club, 2400 Clubhouse Dr. 7 a.m. check-in; 8 a.m. tee off. $90/person or $360/team. 928-453-6111.
Bunco
Feb. 11: Realtor Center, 2293 Swanson Ave. 5:30 p.m. check-in; games, 6 p.m. $10. Carolyn Altman, 928-486-9494.
Corn Hole Tourney
Feb. 22: Realtor Center, 2293 Swanson Ave. 9:30 a.m. check-in; games, 10 a.m. $10. Cindy Sloan, 928-420-5116.
Bowling Tourney
March 12: Havasu Lanes, 2134 N. McCulloch Blvd. 11:30 a.m. check-in; games, noon. $15 or $60/team. Chris Riedel, 928-727-6213.
Bingo
March 18: Realtor Center, 2293 Swanson Ave. 5:30 p.m. check-in; games, 6 p.m. $10. Michele Pepper, 928-486-1401.
Pistol competition
March 28: Sportsman Club, SARA Park. 8:30 a.m. check-in. $10 or $50/team. Aaron Pfeifer, 928-486-9997.
Pickleball Competition
April 1: Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave. 2:30 p.m. check-in; games, 3 p.m. $20. Holly Skelton/Donna Edwards, 928-486-9946.
Fun at the Fairgrounds
April 18: Closing celebration for the Realtor Olympics, SARA Park Rodeo Grounds, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Live music, bounce houses for the kids plus bloody Mary, salsa and chili judging contests. Serving food and beer for a donation.
