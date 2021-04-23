The Lake Havasu City Parks & Recreation Department will offer a variety of programs through the summer.
Sunshine Kids Summer Camp is for children entering first through sixth grade. The program runs from June 1 to July 16, Monday through Friday. Children may begin arriving at 7:30 a.m. with pick up beginning at 5:30 p.m. each day. This program will be held at Havasupai, Oro Grande, and Starline Elementary Schools. Children will participate in a variety of activities such as crafts, imagination play, field trips and more. Lunch will be provided at no charge. Registration can be completed online at lhcaz.gov beginning Monday, May 17, at 8 a.m.
For information the city’s upcoming swim lessons, summer swim league and junior lifeguard program, visit the city’s website. Registration for these programs will be accepted online beginning Tuesday, May 11, at 8 a.m. For more information, call 928- 453-8686.
