Mount Olive Lutheran Church

2170 Havasupai Boulevard

June 7-11, dinner at 5:15 p.m., VBS 6 to 7:30 p.m.

928-855-2299

Lake Havasu Church of the Nazarene

2700 Rainbow Avenue North

June 7-10, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

928-855-4868

Abundant Grace Church

3516 McCulloch Boulevard North

June 14-18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

928-855-3689

Calvary Baptist Church

3100 Sweetwater Avenue

June 14-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

chelsea@calvarylhc.com

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church

1975 Daytona Avenue

June 14-18, 5 to 8 p.m.

928-855-2685

Hilltop Community Church

3180 McCulloch Boulevard North

July 6-8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

928-855-2404

Havasu Christian Church

341 Mulberry Avenue

October 4-8, 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.

928-855-2590

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.