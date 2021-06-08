Mount Olive Lutheran Church
2170 Havasupai Boulevard
June 7-11, dinner at 5:15 p.m., VBS 6 to 7:30 p.m.
928-855-2299
Lake Havasu Church of the Nazarene
2700 Rainbow Avenue North
June 7-10, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
928-855-4868
Abundant Grace Church
3516 McCulloch Boulevard North
June 14-18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
928-855-3689
Calvary Baptist Church
3100 Sweetwater Avenue
June 14-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
1975 Daytona Avenue
June 14-18, 5 to 8 p.m.
928-855-2685
Hilltop Community Church
3180 McCulloch Boulevard North
July 6-8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
928-855-2404
Havasu Christian Church
341 Mulberry Avenue
October 4-8, 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.
928-855-2590
