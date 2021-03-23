COUNTY RATE
Greenlee 36.8
Coconino 34.2
Gila 29.6
La Paz 27.7
Santa Cruz 27.5
Yavapai 27.1
Cochise 25.2
Pima 25.1
Yuma 23.3
Mohave 18.1
Pinal 17.8
Navajo 17.2
Maricopa 15.9
Graham 15.3
Apache 10.1
*According to AZDHS Data Dashboard as of March 23
