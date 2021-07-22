2010: 52,586
2011: 52,813
2012: 52,832
2013: 52,839
2014, 53,097
2015: 53,486
2016: 53,929
2017: 54,556
2018: 55,310
2019: 56,312
2020: 57,246
* The US Census Bureau’s Vintage 2020 Population estimates released on May 4, 2021 are based on the 2010 Census without consideration of the 2020 Census results.
