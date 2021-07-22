2010: 52,586

2011: 52,813

2012: 52,832

2013: 52,839

2014, 53,097

2015: 53,486

2016: 53,929

2017: 54,556

2018: 55,310

2019: 56,312

2020: 57,246

* The US Census Bureau’s Vintage 2020 Population estimates released on May 4, 2021 are based on the 2010 Census without consideration of the 2020 Census results.

