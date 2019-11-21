Lake Havasu City residents and visitors can visit other venues throughout the city from the comfort of their own homes, thanks to the work of photographer Sue Long Smith and GoLakeHavasu tourism officials.
Smith has worked with GoLakeHavasu in producing 360-degree, panoramic walk-through tours of popular Havasu landmarks, which can be viewed at LondonBridgeTour.com.
Her work includes panoramic imaging for:
Rotary Community Park
SARA Park (Baseball fields and dog park)
Tinnell Memorial Skate Park
The London Bridge
The Lake Havasu Visitor Center
