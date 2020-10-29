Lake Havasu South
Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd.
Quality Inn, 271 Lake Havasu Ave.
Community Presbyterian Church, 3450 Chemehuevi Blvd.
St. Michael’s United Methodist Church, 2895 Jamaica Blvd. S.
Lake Havasu North
Mountain View Property Owners Association, 2635 Anita Ave.
Bethany Bible Church, 1200 Park Terrace Ave.
Desert Hills
Desert Hills Fire Station, 3983 London Bridge Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.