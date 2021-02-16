WATER RATES OPTIONS
Balanced Approach
This option would increase the base charge for services assessed to every customer from $5.16 for a residence inside the IDD and $6.45 for a residence outside the IDD to $9.02 a month for all residential properties.
It would also reduce the amount of water use in each of the four tiers and adjust the cost. The lowest tier for single family residences would be reduced from 1,300 cubic feet or less at a price of $1.35 ($1.69 outside the IDD) to a 1,000 cubic foot threshold at a price of $1. A residence using between 1,001 and 2,400 cubic feet would pay $1.88.
The consultant, Willdan Financial Servies, recommended this option.
Low Volume User Approach
This option would make the same adjustments to base charges at the balanced approach, bringing it up to $9.02 per month for all residential properties, but the base charge would include up to 500 cubic feet of water at no additional cost. Meanwhile, a residence using between 500 and 4,000 cubic feet of water would pay $1.74 while 4,001 to 10,000 would cost $2.16.
SEWER RATE OPTIONS
Stability and Simplification
This option would simplify the billing process and charge all residential customers a flat rate of $54.25 a month regardless of their use. It would also consolidate non-residential customers into fewer classes to allow less opportunity for disagreement about which class a particular customer should be in. Most non-residential customers would likely see their base charge drop slightly while the flow rate would increase a little.
This option was recommended by Willdan.
Modified Current
This option would set the base rate for residential customers slightly lower at $52.14 per month, but would charge more for more use. The plan would include the first 500 cubic feet within the base charge and cap sewer use at 750 cubic feet per month. Any use above 750 CF is assumed to be for outdoor use.
