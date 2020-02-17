Culinary arts students – especially the seniors – know how to prepare a dish or 20. But even more importantly, they’ve developed confidence. They know about superb presentation as well as great taste. They have accomplished knife skills and know their way around a commercial kitchen.
All those years of work paid off for high school seniors Andrea Alvarez and Marcus Perez, said WAVE instructor Karla Desper. The teens will travel to Phoenix to compete in the C-CAP Cooking for Scholarships final competition March 28. C-Cap is an acronym for Arizona’s Careers through Culinary Arts Program.
“Andrea and Marcus are now guaranteed scholarships,” Desper said. “The second and final round determines the amount.”
At the preliminary event, approximately 150 Arizona students from more than 100 schools hoped to be among the 30 seniors chosen for the final round. Of those winners, $3,000 to $120,000 in scholarships are available as well as internships with accomplished chefs. The funds can be applied to any postsecondary program in the food and hospitality industry.
While they can’t compete for scholarships until their senior year, juniors Jasmine Hernandez and Haylee Michaud also did well in the February of competition.
“Jazmine and Haylee placed in the Top 10 for juniors in the whole state of Arizona,” Desper said.
The students are trained at the Lake Havasu City campus of the Western Arizona Vocational Education (WAVE). The three-year culinary arts and hospitality program is open to students in grades 10 through 12. Students earn professional certifications. This is the fifth year Havasu teens took part in the state competition.
Havasu’s culinary arts students are developing a reputation for excellence at the annual state competitions. Desper’s students also did well at the competitions in spring 2019. Then-seniors Kaylee Kuczynski and Angela Flores won scholarship money that propelled the two women further along in their pursuit of culinary careers.
