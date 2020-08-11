As the Lake Havasu Unified School District decides the best way to get students back into classrooms safely, Havasu’s charter schools are also weighing the options.
Telesis Preparatory Academy has not set an in-person start date, but in the meantime, they’ll continue doing online learning as they have since Aug. 3. The school also released their own Roadmap to Reopening, available to view at tigernet.telesis-academy.org/assets/email/Roadmap-for-Reopening-Guide.pdf.
Students at Havasu Preparatory Academy started the school year online July 30. All instruction will continue to be online until at least Sept. 4, according to a July 31 announcement on the school’s website.
Attempts to reach HPA’s school leader Dana Mills were not returned as of Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.