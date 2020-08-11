The earliest date that Arizona schools can return to in-person instruction is Aug. 17, but the Arizona Department of Health Services released guidelines to help schools decide when it will be considered safe to do so.
At the Lake Havasu Unified School District meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Rebecca Stone explained the different options the board could consider.
One option is waiting until the state’s benchmarks for school reopenings are fully met. This means Mohave County’s data will have to show a decrease in cases, a positivity rate below 7 percent, and hospital visits for covid-like illness below 10 percent for two consecutive weeks.
As of Aug. 6, Mohave County meets two of those benchmarks. But the positivity rate of PCR tests in the county as of Tuesday sits at 12.1 percent — a hurdle that will need to be overcome if schools are to reopen with this option.
Another option is moving forward with fully reopening classrooms on Aug. 17, following the district’s Roadmap to Reopening and guidelines for the return. This includes things like social distancing, face masks and no field trips.
Distance learning would continue to be an option for those who are not comfortable with returning to classrooms. But, as board members mentioned Tuesday evening, they would need to make sure there are enough staff in classrooms for students who are ready to return.
A hybrid reopening is another option presented by Stone.
The number of students in classrooms and schools each day, what days they are on campus, and what times they would be on campus would then need to be decided to allow for smaller group sizes and alternating schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.