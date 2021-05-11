According to the National Weather Service, the term “monsoon” describes a large-scale wind shift that transports moist tropical air to dry desert areas.
In the Southwest, the monsoons are caused by intense heating of the land over Mexico and the southwestern United States which creates a shift in the winds and carries moisture from the Gulf of California and the eastern Pacific Ocean.
In June a strong subtropical ridge of high pressure located over Mexico blocks moisture flow north, but the high pressure generally starts to shift north in late-June and early July which brings the rains up into the Southwest including the Southern Plains and Southern Rockies.
The atmosphere begins to cool towards the end of September, and the high pressure ridge begins shifting back to the south, bringing the monsoon season to a close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.