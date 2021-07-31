After two years of remote learning, mask wearing and quarantining the start of the 2021-2022 school year should look more like the first day of schools that students and parents remember pre-pandemic. However there will still be some covid mitigations in place at Havasu schools.
Lake Havasu Unified
At the Lake Havasu Unified School District students, staff members and visitors are no longer required to wear face covering. Individuals will still be allowed to wear a mask and masks will be available on buses and schools for anyone who needs or asks for one.
Visitors, field trips, clubs, athletics and activities will all return to their normal procedures.
Quarantining will no longer be required for those who come into close contact with a case of covid.
The district will still notify staff and students to self-monitor but the quarantining will not be required. However if a student or staff member does test positive for covid or show symptoms of covid they will be required to quarantine for 10 days.
They could return after day 7 if they receive a negative covid test after five days of isolation.
Hand washing, covering coughs and other basic respiratory etiquette will still be encouraged and supported at all schools. Facilities will also continue to use a high standard for cleanliness. LHUSD asks that families continue to support a healthy learning environment and keep sick students at home until they are fever free for 24 hours.
Havasu Preparatory Academy
After Arizona statutes were amended to ban the requirement of face coverings in school, Havasu Preparatory Academy has updated its masks policy no longer requiring people to wear one on campus or at school sponsored events.
Students and staff can still choose to wear a face covering as long as it is in accordance with the dress code. The academy will not tolerate bullying, harassment, or discrimination related to students or staff wearing masks.
Telesis Preparatory Academy
The two changes to Telesis’s covid mitigation plans are similar to the other schools. According to the Superintendent Sandy Breece parents will make the decision if their students should wear face masks and temperature checks will now be parents responsibilities before sending their student to school.
