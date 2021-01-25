• Kindergarten registration begins Feb. 8
• Registration can be done online and in person
• To register, you’ll need your child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of Arizona residency such as a utility bill or property tax records
• Kindergarten class sizes are capped at 25 students
• Kindergarten students can choose to attend any one of the six schools in the district that offers kindergarten
• The district plans to offer various in-person family nights before the start of school
