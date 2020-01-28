Here are five things to know about the coronavirus.
The coronavirus is believed to have originated in the central city of Wuhan in China and is spreading across that nation. China has already cordoned off entire cities in central Hubei province to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The disease has killed more than 106 people in China and been found in at least 14 countries.
The virus belongs to the same family of coronaviruses that caused an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2002.
The number of confirmed cases increased to 4,515 on Tuesday, up from 2,835 on Monday, according to the National Health Commission.
The Centers for Disease Control confirmed travel-related infections of the coronavirus in the United States. The patients recently returned to the U.S. from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak has been ongoing since December 2019. There are five reported cases in the United States, including one in Phoenix.
For up-to-date details on the coronavirus outbreak and travel guidance, visit the Centers for Disease Control website.
Sources: Centers for Disease Control, Mohave County Health Department
