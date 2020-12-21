Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, emergency medical service workers and long term care facility staff and residents.
Phase 1B will include other healthcare workers, adults in congregate settings, law enforcement, teachers and childcare workers, and essential services and critical industry workers.
Phase 1C will include adults over the age of 65, and adults with high-risk medical conditions.
