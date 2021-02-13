County White Hispanic Native Asian Black Other/
American unknown
Apache 25.6% 3.5% 35.5% 0.5% 0.2% 34.6%
Cochise 47.0% 18.1% 0.3% 1.2% 1.1% 32.2%
Coconino 35.9% 4.0% 20.2% 0.7% 0.3% 38.6%
Gila 41.5% 5.0% 0.7% 0.4% 0.2% 52.0%
Graham 23.5% 15.2% 0.7% 0.1% 0.2% 60.3%
Greenlee 41.8% 45.9% 1.4% 0.7% 0.8% 9.3%
La Paz 45.3% 4.3% 0.6% 0.2% 0.2% 49.3%
Maricopa 50.6% 6.5% 2.5% 3.5% 2.2% 34.4%
Mohave 43.6% 2.0% 0.5% 1.3% 0.5% 52.0%
Navajo 36.2% 3.4% 35.1% 0.6% 0.4% 24.1%
Pima 40.2% 13.8% 2.1% 1.6% 1.1% 40.8%
Pinal 32.9% 9.1% 7.1% 0.8% 1.1% 48.9%
Santa Cruz 22.1% 66.9% 0.1% 0.4% 0.1% 10.5%
Yavapai 43.3% 2.4% 0.8% 0.5% 0.2% 52.7%
Yuma 21.7% 25.6% 0.1% 0.5% 0.3% 51.7%
— Source: Arizona Department of Health Services
