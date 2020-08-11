All parents will be asked to sign a waiver, signaling their agreement to screen their children daily before sending them off to school.
While not signing it won’t prevent students from attending school on campus, there will be options for parents who are uncomfortable with the idea of sending their children back to classrooms.
“The purpose of this is to establish parents as the gatekeepers for their children,” President Lisa Roman said. “We want our families to be the first line of defense against community spread.”
The parent waiver was approved by the school board unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.