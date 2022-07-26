GOLDEN VALLEY — Mohave County Sheriff’s rescued a woman caught in a flash flood in a normally dry wash during the Monday rainstorm in Golden Valley.
According to an MCSO Search and Rescue Facebook post, a local construction crew called for help on Monday after encountering a 42-year-old female who was in a running wash, holding onto a sign post in rushing water up to her waist after abandoning her flooded car.
Deputies and Mohave County Search and Rescue responded to the emergency at Shinarump and Agate road.. As waters began to recede, the deputies were able to walk her out of the wash. No injuries were reported.
With more rain in the forecast this week, Search and Rescue remind s residents not to attempt to travel through flooded roadways.
According to the National Weather Service, only .11 inches of rain fell at the weather reporting station at the Kingman Airport in the 24-hour period ending at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. But rainfall was much heavier in other local areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.