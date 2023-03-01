The World Off Road Championship Series returns to Crazy Horse Campgrounds this weekend for round three of ATV and SXS off road racing.
Friday, the racers will be practicing from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m at the island race track.
Official competition kicks off at 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning with the SXS Youth 250 Stock 6-8, Youth 250 Stock 9-12 and Youth Limited Stock classes. The last race of Saturday is scheduled for 2:55 p.m. with the SXS Pro Stock and 1000 Stock classes.
Sunday kicks off with an ATV race at 9:20 a.m. featuring the Sport 15-29 B, Sport 15-29 A, 30 A & B and 40 A & B classes.
Tickets are $15 at the gate for spectators.
For the full schedule, click here: https://worcsracing.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/R3-Havasu-Weekend-Race-Schedule.jpeg
