A San Bernardino child was killed in a Thanksgiving day motor vehicle accident in the city of Needles.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred while the child and his family were driving eastbound on I-40 Thanksgiving evening, causing their vehicle to roll over in the highway. The child was ejected from the vehicle during the accident, the report said, and was lying on the ground when he was struck by another passing vehicle.
California Highway Patrol officials say the driver who struck the victim may not have known that they had done so, with downpour in the Needles area throughout Thursday evening. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene, authorities say, and has not yet been located as of Wednesday morning.
